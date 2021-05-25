BURST® Oral Care Expands Into Kids' Oral Care Category with BURSTkids™ Sonic Toothbrushes

The BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush addresses several obstacles identified by their network of passionate dental professionals. The small, ergonomically designed soft touch silicone handle offers a better grip and easier manipulation of the brush for children developing fine motor skills, while the pediatric-sized brush head and soft-charcoal, tapered bristles are specifically designed to fit in developing mouths and dislodge food and debris from in between and on the teeth. The Sonic Toothbrush seamlessly handles any situation with two modes to cater to days when teeth and gums are achy or days when a powerful clean is preferred. To ensure all parts of the mouth are attended to and no teeth are neglected, the built in two-minute timer pauses every 30 seconds to indicate it is time to brush the next quadrant of the mouth.

BURST's pediatric toothbrush is suited for those with primary teeth to mixed teeth, ranging from two-year-olds to pre-teens. Packaged in a fun and interactive advent calendar-style box, the unboxing experience is more than enough to get kids excited about brushing. Three vibrant color choices - blue, purple, and pink - provide options for kids to express themselves even during brushing time.

"BURST's mission is to provide high quality and accessible oral care products to everyone. The next logical step was to expand into the children's category to create healthy oral care habits for the whole family. Creating a healthy routine starts from a young age and the BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush is designed to make that transition as seamless as possible. From children to pre-teens to adults, now BURST has something for everyone!" says Co-Founder and President Brittany Stewart.

BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush, $69.99, will be available on www.burstoralcare.com .

About BURST Oral Care

BURST® launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Tsai

Full Picture

[email protected]

SOURCE BURST Oral Care

Related Links

https://www.burstoralcare.com

