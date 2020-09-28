BURST Oral Care Launches New Oral Probiotics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BURST Oral Care has released the latest in its line-up of high quality products, Oral Probiotics. As the first oral care company to offer probiotics for your dental hygiene routine, BURST has introduced this supplement, developed with dental professionals and clinically supported, to help consumers achieve optimum oral health.

With up to 600 strands of bacteria living in the mouth, oral probiotics are important for maintaining a balanced oral microbiome, which is a collection of bacteria that affects the progression of oral health and disease. BURST Oral Probiotics colonize the mouth with good bacteria to fight infections, tackle gum issues, stop tooth decay and can also mean better overall health and stronger immunity to respiratory illness.

The health benefits of BURST Oral Probiotics have been tested and proven by dental professionals, and include the prevention of plaque build-up, bleeding gums, bad breath and reduced cavities. The unique and potent blend of beneficial bacteria contains some of the most active concentrations of bacteria available on the market, including the most effective clinically researched strains, BLIS K-12™ and BLIS M-18™, so you get an ample dose with each minty fresh, dissolvable lozenge.

"BLIS K-12™ and BLIS M-18™ are the pinnacle of oral care and are the two most clinically researched probiotic strains," explains Charlotte Stirk, Registered Hygienist at BURST Oral Care. "M-18 breaks down the plaque biofilm and disrupts the development of Mutans Streptococci, which means less cavities. K-12 has been proven to reduce the bacteria that produce bad breath, a study showed a substantial reduction in over 85% of patients in just three days."

Made with 100% natural ingredients, the probiotics are sugar-free, vegetarian, non-GMO, and carefully blended in the USA. Each tablet has 6 billion colony-forming units (CFU), which means the number of viable bacteria within each oral probiotic is high, making it extremely effective.

The oral probiotic comes in a mint flavor, making it taste fresh as it coats the mouth and throat. It is recommended that people take one to two lozenges at night after your oral care routine and let them dissolve in the mouth in its entirety for the best results. The longer the bacteria are in the mouth, the more colonies will be formed to crowd out the bad bacteria, so avoid eating or drinking for at least 30 minutes after taking.

"Keep in mind that oral probiotics need to populate and colonize in the mouth, so give them a chance to do so by letting them dissolve rather than swallowing them," explains Charlotte Stirk. "While some people experience immediate results, you'll likely notice a difference in your oral health between four to six weeks if taken as directed for maximum benefits."

BURST's Oral Probiotics is the latest release in its line-up of high quality and affordable oral care products designed to empower people to take oral care into their own hands. They will be available on www.burstoralcare.com as a one-time purchase, discounted subscription plan or through their ambassadors.

Visit: http://burstoralcare.com/product/probiotic

About BURST Oral Care

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it.

