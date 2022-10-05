BurstIQ's LifeGraph Toolkit Expands to Include Verifiable Credentials Solution by Dock Labs

The partnership expands LifeGraph's suite of tools for building trustworthy data exchanges and human experiences.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ , a next-gen blockchain-based data management platform, announced today that Dock Labs , the builder of the Dock Certs platform, a blockchain-powered solution that enables organizations to create and share Verifiable Credentials (VCs), has been integrated with the LifeGraph® ecosystem. Dock Labs' VC capabilities will be available to all LifeGraph customers, so "Powered by LifeGraph" applications can unleash the power of trusted data everywhere.

Powered by web3 principles, LifeGraph gives businesses a highly secure means to manage sensitive data, comply with people's data rights, and create hyper-personalized digital experiences. At the same time, LifeGraph gives people ownership and control over their personal information and the means to use it for their own benefit instead of corporations' benefit. Incorporating Dock Labs' Verifiable Credentials solution into the ecosystem reinforces a trustworthy information exchange between companies and people by offering a way to present their identity, health information, professional accomplishments, and more as verified, trustworthy data.

The new VC services will be deployed initially to verify and attest employee skills and learning accomplishments, building trusted engagements between employees and employers and allowing employers to optimize their workforce.

"BurstIQ and Dock have a shared vision that verifiable credentials shouldn't just capture singular events such as a degree but should reflect a person's lifelong journey and all of the skills that they acquire along the way," said Amber Hartley, Chief Strategy Officer at BurstIQ. "Dock's interoperability, scalability, flexibility, and advanced privacy-preserving strategies complement our employer solution designed to support employees in their career aspirations and create a culture that promotes trust and company loyalty." She continued, "It's also a valuable tool for all 'Powered by LifeGraph' partners to take trusted and verified LifeGraph data and present it to all the systems and people they interact with. It's just one way that LifeGraph is making TRUST a foundational part of how business and people interact."

Dock's CEO, Nick Lambert, commented on the partnership: "BurstIQ's LifeGraph Network is a truly innovative approach to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data, and Dock is excited to be a part of the ecosystem with our Certs verifiable credentials solution. It's clear that we have a shared view on the importance of data security and privacy while putting the user in control of their data. In creating LifeGraph, Burst IQ epitomizes Dock's vision to empower lives through verifiable data."

The Dock-BurstIQ partnership is a major advancement in the development of the BurstIQ LifeGraph ecosystem. The full toolkit is slated to launch in early 2023. You can stay up to date on developments through BurstIQ's LinkedIn page or company website .

BurstIQ fuels trust-first digital strategies with human data. LifeGraph® takes the complexity out of managing sensitive human data, freeing organizations to build trust through hyper-personalized health, work, and life digital experiences. In an era of data abundance, LifeGraph's privacy-enhancing technology promotes trust between organizations and the individuals providing data through blockchain-powered governance and consent. LifeGraph provides a single source of truth and an intelligent ecosystem, helping businesses gain a deep understanding of the people they serve. Armed with granular insights, they can deliver more valuable digital experiences and make an increasingly digital world more human.

Dock Labs is a Verifiable Credentials company that provides Dock Certs, a user-friendly, no-code platform, and developer solutions that enable organizations to issue, manage and verify fraud-proof credentials efficiently, securely, and at a lower cost. Dock enables organizations and individuals to create and share verified data.

