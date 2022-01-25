BurstIQ's Secure Health Data Network Passes 2021 Independent SOC Audit

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data services for building secure and hyper-personalized digital human experiences, announced today that the company has successfully passed its 2021 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This is the fourth annual SOC audit that the company has undergone (2020 audit, 2019 audit, 2018 audit). In all four years, the company's secure data network, LifeGraph®, has passed the audit with zero exceptions – the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain-enabled data platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements. The audit was performed by independent CPA firm Linford & Co.

BurstIQ provides blockchain-enabled data exchange and engagement services to clients pursuing a digital-first, human-centered strategy. Organizations use LifeGraph to transform health and identity data into hyper-personalized digital experiences, for health, work, and life. The company's secure network uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR. LifeGraph Network is globally recognized as the world's leading blockchain platform for management and secure sharing of highly sensitive data, including health and identity data. The company has been recognized as a global leader in blockchain by Forrester, Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, Deep Analysis, and others.

"When it comes to handling health and identity data, security is non-negotiable," says Brian Jackson, COO of BurstIQ. " Our team has spent their careers building and testing some of the most secure networks in the world and we know that data security goes way beyond encryption. We take care of all the back-end data security so our customers can focus on building cool stuff, getting to market quickly, and creating value for their customers."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ customers. To request a copy, contact us at [email protected].

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ delivers innovative blockchain data services through a single, easy-to-adopt platform that empowers organizations to create trustworthy health, work, and life digital human experiences. LifeGraphs®give humans cryptographic ownership of their data so they can control the use of their information in personalized products, services, and marketplaces through smart consent contracts. The LifeGraph Network unifies this data and deploys distributed intelligence, giving businesses a secure ecosystem to safely manage and utilize human data to build smart, hyper-personalized solutions. The Network helps organizations worldwide improve how people work, collaborate, and engage — all through a single platform.

