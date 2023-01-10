BurstIQ's Secure Health Data Network Passes 2022 Independent SOC Audit

BurstIQ remains the only blockchain-based health data network to receive SOC 2 Type II certification

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based network solutions for health and identity data, announced today that the company has successfully passed its 2022 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type II audit. This is the fifth annual SOC audit that the company has undergone (2021 audit, 2020 audit, 2019 audit, 2018 audit). In all five years, the company's secure data network, powered by LifeGraph®, has passed the audit with zero exceptions – the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain-enabled health data platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type II audit requirements for five consecutive years. The audit was performed by the independent CPA firm Linford & Co.

BurstIQ provides enterprise-level web3 data solutions to organizations that handle sensitive data, including health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies, and governments through the LifeGraph platform. LifeGraph provides a secure data exchange network that uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR and helps businesses meet mandates from emerging privacy laws.

LifeGraph is recognized as a global leader in blockchain technologies for the management and secure sharing of highly sensitive data by Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, Deep Analysis, the Enterprise Blockchain Awards, and others.

"BurstIQ was founded by cybersecurity experts dedicated to keeping data safe," says Audi Scarpella, VP of Cloud Engineering of BurstIQ. "Each year, our team applies their decades of experience building and testing high-security data networks to help LifeGraph achieve full SOC compliance. This strong focus on security means our customers can confidently bring trustworthy digital solutions to market faster because security, privacy, consent, and governance are all managed on a single powerful platform. Trust, along with more meaningful digital solutions, helps our customers realize greater revenue."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ partners.

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ is redefining how businesses get maximum value from their data. LifeGraph is a web3, privacy-enhancing data platform that infuses trust into digital solutions. The platform brings complex data together, manages ownership, and makes it smarter and more trustworthy for AI and machine learning. The LifeGraph data ecosystem gives organizations a continuously learning single source of truth. With it, they can get trusted answers from their data and turn insights into digital solutions that deliver more value to customers, patients, and employees — quickly and cost-effectively.

From operational data networks and workflow optimization to hyper-personalized digital engagements, LifeGraph brings privacy, security, ownership, and consent into a single, easy-to-adopt platform. The platform is used by large and small enterprises all over the world to create transformative digital solutions that address healthcare's biggest issues.

