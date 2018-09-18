Burt Reynolds Personally Owned Cars at Auction September 29 at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The very last cars personally owned, titled and registered to Burt Reynolds will go on auction Sat., Sept. 29, 2018, hosted by Barrett Jackson at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. The Reynolds vehicle auction will be the cap to a three-day Barrett Jackson event.

PHOTO DOWNLOADS

Photo Link https://flickr.com/photos/10044155@N06/sets/72157701371548965

Video Link https://youtu.be/I5586kbTtE4

Celebrities, friends and family members will be on the auction stage to celebrate his life and legacy. Collectors, fans and automotive enthusiasts will have an opportunity to bid on these one-of-a-kind pieces of memorabilia that have come straight from Reynolds' "Bandit Movie Cars" personal collection.

Up for auction will be:

These vehicles have been signed during tours and special events by Reynolds and other actors in his films. They are also titled and registered in Burt Reynolds name.

Bandit Movie Cars worked extensively with Restore a Muscle Car to ensure that the re-creations meet the level of restoration and value expected by collectors and enthusiasts. "They're history pieces of time from the '70s, and we want to keep them that way," said Reynolds' friend and business partner Gene Kennedy of Bandit Movie Cars.

"We were saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Burt Reynolds. We'll cherish the memories we've had with him at our auctions," said Barrett-Jackson Chairman & CEO Craig Jackson. "He planned to attend our Las Vegas event for the sale of his personal vehicles. We are very honored to continue his legacy by making them available and sharing the moment with his great fans."

Bidders can attend the auction in person, online or by phone. For bidding details:

www.barrett-jackson.com/Bidder/Home

The auction will also be televised live on Velocity and the Discovery Channel: https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Schedule/LasVegas-2018/0b7812a0-2153-4826-a107-955d082ed4c5

For information on Barrett Jackson and its events, visit: https://www.barrett-jackson.com

Media Contact

Gene Kennedy

Promotions Director

Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre

727-459-4363

SOURCE Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre