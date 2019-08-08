Bus Rental Company, Connect, Provides a Guide for Maximizing Your Visit to California

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California- Whether you're visiting San Diego, Napa, Sonoma, or Los Angeles, California is the perfect getaway destination. From its warm sandy beaches, to its beautiful wineries and zoos you'll never want to leave. Since you can't stay there forever though, it's important to make the most of the time that you do have. In order to do so, bus rental in DC, Connect, has provided the perfect guide for maximizing your visit to California.

Embark on a Wine Tour. Home to thousands of wineries, California is the perfect place to go wine tasting. Bask in the sun as you take in your surroundings and learn the delicacies of making the delicious beverage. Visit the numerous wineries and make life-long memories with your friends and family, and don't forget to dress to impress!

Home to thousands of wineries, is the perfect place to go wine tasting. Bask in the sun as you take in your surroundings and learn the delicacies of making the delicious beverage. Visit the numerous wineries and make life-long memories with your friends and family, and don't forget to dress to impress! Indoor Skydiving. Ah, skydiving, an exciting experience for some and a terrifying experience for others. If you're a thrill-seeker but you're too scared of the risks of actual skydiving, then try going indoors. Indoor skydiving is the perfect addition to any trip and provides the same level of thrill and experience without the need to leap out of a plane.

Ah, skydiving, an exciting experience for some and a terrifying experience for others. If you're a thrill-seeker but you're too scared of the risks of actual skydiving, then try going indoors. Indoor skydiving is the perfect addition to any trip and provides the same level of thrill and experience without the need to leap out of a plane. Explore the San Diego Zoo. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The San Diego Zoo is fun for all ages. With its large variety of species, there are so many adorable and ferocious animals waiting to make your acquaintance. It's the perfect day trip to take with the family, but definitely make sure to bring your camera for this one.

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The San Diego Zoo is fun for all ages. With its large variety of species, there are so many adorable and ferocious animals waiting to make your acquaintance. It's the perfect day trip to take with the family, but definitely make sure to bring your camera for this one. Test the Waters. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a fish? Fly fishing is a great way to change up the traditional fishing experience. If you're not into fishing, you can opt to go snorkeling and see what's down under the sparkling blue. Or, test out your balance and go paddle boarding, or grab a surfboard and hit the waves with your friends. Either way, spending a day at the beach or in the water is a great way to enjoy California's beautiful landscape.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a fish? Fly fishing is a great way to change up the traditional fishing experience. If you're not into fishing, you can opt to go snorkeling and see what's down under the sparkling blue. Or, test out your balance and go paddle boarding, or grab a surfboard and hit the waves with your friends. Either way, spending a day at the beach or in the water is a great way to enjoy beautiful landscape. Tandem Paragliding. No matter what angle you look at California , it has breathtaking views, but why not magnify the experience and try something more memorable? Visit Malibu for some tandem paragliding! Sure, the heights may be a little scary, but there's nothing quite like a bird's eye view.

Overall, having a great time in California isn't hard, but having a travel guide does help. When planning your next California getaway, be sure to keep these ideas in mind. What are you waiting for, start packing! California's waiting for you.

