Bus Rental in DC, Connect, Discusses the Top VA Dog Friendly Wineries to Visit this Summer

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia wineries will see another successful Summer season this year with people from all over the world coming to visit the fifth largest wine producing region in the country. Close to Washington D.C, as well as other densely populated cities and towns, it is the perfect destination for those seeking a day, or a weekend, away from the noise and congestion. However, this becomes more difficult when you have a dog that you don't want to leave home for hours on end, or even if you just want your dog to experience the calm and peaceful wineries with you. With that in mind, Connect, a service offering bus rentals in DC, has constructed a list of the top 5 dog friendly wineries in Virginia.

Barrel Oak Winery ( Delaplane, VA ). Nestled in the beautiful Piedmont Countryside, Barrel Oak Winery is the perfect setting for an enjoyable and relaxing day. Voted #1 Family Friendly Winery in the World by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, this countryside paradise welcomes the whole family, including your dog! The wineries love for dogs is obvious through their placement of dogs on the labels, and paw prints on the menu. The winemakers at Barrel Oak also pride themselves on displaying examples of premium Virginia winemaking. Ingleside Vineyards (Colonial Beach,VA). Recipient of Top 10 Tasting Rooms in 2017, and 2018, this Chesapeake Bay native doesn't stop at just wine. The Summer Music Series 2019 located right at the vineyard involves live music, food trucks, and wine, of course. With award winning wines since 1980, many people flock here, accompanied by their furry friends, to try some of the state's oldest wines. Dogs are not only welcome but encouraged to wander the beautiful grounds alongside their owners. Chateau Morrisette Winery ( Floyd, VA ). The Southernmost winery on this list, Chateau Morrisette, has created hand-crafted wine since 1978. These beautiful grounds offer a serene experience and encourage you to bring your dog all throughout the year. Holding entertaining events such as Sunday Sounds, which consists of live music every Sunday from June to October, you will always have a memorable adventure at this dog-friendly winery. Also, be sure to look out for their dog-related artwork, and adoption days! Breaux Vineyards ( Purcellville, VA ). This 404-acre estate that is just west of Baltimore and DC, prides itself on its internationally acclaimed wines, of 17 different grape varieties. All are welcomed, including dogs, on the large grass patio. If you're looking for a picturesque location, with countless awards, and dog friendliness, Breaux Vineyard will not disappoint! Horton Vineyards ( Gordonsville, VA ). This centrally located vineyard offers unique wine blends and has even introduced the Norton Grape back to Virginia after its downfall in the Prohibition Era. Home to various Wine Festivals and fun summer events, such as the Annual Pig Roast, this vineyard always welcomes dogs to enjoy their grounds alongside their owner.

