Buscar Company Finalizes Acquisition and Reverse Merger of Eon Discovery

DENVER, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) announced today that the acquisition of Eon Discovery has been finalized. Eon Discovery is now a wholly owned subsidiary of holding company, Buscar Company. Also, as of today, the President, CEO and CFO of Eon Discovery have assumed the same three positions respectively in Buscar Company.

President Thomas W. Heathman stated, "We are thrilled with this agreement as it aligns perfectly with our team's long term vision. We can now hit the ground running with no debt, cash in the bank and documented mineral reserves in the billions. Combine that with a solid team of officers, directors and our mining crew and we are now set up for success. From here it's simply a matter of executing our plan which has been years in the making. Please note that a "Plan of Operations" is being filed in the next few days in order to move the process forward."

Mr. Heathman went on to say, "My sole purpose as a member of this team will be day-to-day operations at the mining site in Plumas County, California. My familiarity with this mine goes back decades. We look forward to sharing more about the history of the mine in the near future."

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "This is a massive undertaking with many moving parts, but just note that we will share the vision with you of where we are headed as a company in a detailed series of press releases. For example, bios on each of the officers and directors and the details of the acquisition will be covered over the next couple of weeks. Our CEO will be participating in a planned Q&A session in late July, etc. Each step in the process will be documented and shared along the way. We want to thank you in advance for your support and we look forward to covering more with you next week."



