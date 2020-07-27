Buscar To Conduct Q&A Session with President and CEO of the Company

DENVER, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC: CGLD) announced today that the company will be holding a call-in Question and Answer session with the President and the CEO of EON Discovery.

Buscar Company President Thomas W. Heathman stated, "There is so much more that we would like to share with our current and potentially new shareholders that simply cannot be conveyed in press releases and we felt the best way to get all of this information in front of everyone is a series of frequent Q&A sessions. Our first one will take place this week. The date(s) for subsequent sessions is yet to be determined, but we will have them often. This will also be an opportunity to introduce the rest of our officer and director team."

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com.

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "We hope to have a great turnout. For anyone interested in calling in, they can do so this Friday, July 31st at 4:30pm Eastern Standard Time/1:30pm Pacific. The number is (954) 419-4320. We look forward to seeing you there."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum for additional information.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company, Inc.

