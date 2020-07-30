Busch Gardens® Williamsburg Launches New Special Event - Coasters and Craft Brews

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens® Williamsburg announced today the launch of an ALL-NEW special event - Coasters and Craft Brews. While the general park remains closed, this new specially ticketed outdoor event will highlight an array of hand-picked park experiences including three iconic roller coasters, high flying Screamin' Swing, ice cold local and craft brews, and tasty barbeque. Coasters and Craft Brews will run August 6 -16, Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The park will host a Members only sneak peek on Wednesday, August 5 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Reservations for the Coasters and Craft Brews special event are required for all those who attend and will be available starting today by visiting buschgardens.com/williamsburg/reservation.

In compliance with Virginia's phase 3 safety guidelines for reopening businesses, the park will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screenings. Special event capacity will be extremely limited to create ample space for guests to enjoy their experience, while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment.

At Coasters and Craft Brews, guests will have plenty of open space to explore the charm of select villages including Ireland, Scotland, France and New France, before they take in the thrills of their favorite iconic coasters including InvadR®, Griffon®, Loch Ness Monster® and the park's most recent high thrill attraction, Finnegan's Flyer®. In addition to visiting Busch Gardens' famous Clydesdales, wolves and eagles, guests can relax with delicious barbeque fare at Trapper's Smokehouse along with a selection of over 20 local and craft cold brews at Grogan's Pub.

"We want to thank our guests for their patience and are so excited to be able to give them a taste of Busch Gardens Williamsburg when we safely welcome them back to enjoy Coasters and Craft Brews," said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. "The health and safety of our guests and employees is our foremost priority and we are working hard to prepare the park for this special event so guests can join us for a fun and safe experience."

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has launched a new safety website with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when they arrive at the park, including key operational changes. Specific information can be found by visiting:

Special event tickets are available for $44.99 or guests have the option to purchase a Membership for as low as $10.99 per month, with no down payment. Members receive 12 months of unlimited visitation and park benefits and rewards including FREE parking*, in-park discounts and much more. Admission is free for active Members, Annual Pass Holders and Fun Card holders.

Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for Busch Gardens Williamsburg by visiting, BuschGardensWilliamsburg.com or Facebook.com/BuschGardensVA

