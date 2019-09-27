Busch Gardens® Williamsburg Retains Prestigious Title As World's Most Beautiful Park

"This award exemplifies Busch Gardens Williamsburg's longstanding commitment to ensuring a world-class guest experience in a beautiful setting," said Jeff Thomas, interim park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. "I'm so proud of our entire team. They all play a role in achieving this honor."

The award was announced as part of the release of the 33rd annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, the oldest of its kind. NAPHA is an international organization dedicated to the preservation, documentation and enjoyment of the amusement and theme park industry—past, present and future.

"Busch Gardens Williamsburg has sustained this continued excellence thanks to a passionate and hard-working staff that is dedicated to providing the best landscaping features for our guests throughout the year," said Jason Ingram, landscaping leader at Busch Gardens.

"Using our park's existing topography is one of the things that makes this park so special. You could be strolling along a beautifully shaded, lush pathway and then out of nowhere a roller coaster can rush overhead. Our landscape really creates wow moments for our guests," Ingram added.

"The park has now been transformed for the fall season for our popular Howl-O-Scream event," he continued. "Beautiful fall foliage, combined with seasonal landscaping transform Busch Gardens Williamsburg into an incredible destination in the coming months."

