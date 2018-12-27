Busch Light Is Here For You Iowa

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa is the unofficial capital of Busch Light – Iowans can't get enough of it. They love it so much that last year, when one of their teams went on the road to Memphis for a Bowl Game, Iowan fans drank the city COMPLETELY OUT of Busch Light.

There will be no repeat at the #ValeroAlamoBowl in San Antonio on Friday, December 28 for fans from Iowa.

In order to ensure this year will be different, Busch Guy himself has overseen the stocking of additional Busch Light in San Antonio this week and is on the ground for the 2018 #ValeroAlamoBowl to report LIVE on where loyal Iowans can get their hands on their beloved brews.

Check out the Busch Light Response Team on site in San Antonio, gearing up to avert a Busch Beer crisis: LINK HERE

"The mere thought of our loyal Iowan drinkers coming down to San Antonio for the Valero Alamo Bowl without access to their #1 beer is the stuff of nightmares. When the game was announced, we knew it was our duty to ensure Busch Light would be over-flowing in San Antonio," said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of US Value Brands, Anheuser-Busch.

"Only one person could faithfully represent Busch, and lead the team to get the job done right. We had to call Busch Guy".

As Iowans descend on San Antonio to watch their team compete in the #ValeroAlamoBowl, Busch Guy is heading south alongside them to ensure that not a SINGLE fan is forced to go without their cherished beer of choice. The Busch Light Response Team has packed Busch Light to the gills in distribution warehouses around San Antonio, stocked more bars around the stadium than ever before, AND planned a secret reserve on hand just in case.

"Rejoice Iowa! The crisp, cold refreshment of Busch Light will be at the ready to relieve the parched throats of Iowans driving their team to victory at the #ValeroAlamoBowl," said Busch Guy.

The Busch Light Response Team is fully prepared to ensure this year won't be a repeat of 2017. As Busch Guy leads the charge on the ground, moving around the city to keep tabs on the supply and access to Busch Light, keep an eye on @BuschBeer via Twitter see the response team in action.

Plus, you can help your fellow Iowans in San Antonio by using the hashtag #BuschSafeHouse when you find a bar in the city with an ample supply of Busch Light.

