Bush Fire Evacuees: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told Sunflower area residents to evacuate Tuesday after Gila County officials evacuated communities in Tonto Basin and Punkin Center on Monday.

"As the Bush Fire spreads, people are having to leave their homes and move to other parts of the Valley," stated Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. "The fire is creating an immediate need for people to protect their belongings. We want to help any displaced families by providing free self-storage for one month through our disaster relief program."

U-Haul has made 20 facilities in the East Valley available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fountain Hills

9264 Technology Drive

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

(480) 837-9467

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gilbert Heritage District

1230 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 635-9103

U-Haul Storage of Downtown Mesa

125 W. Hampton Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85210

(480) 649-7147

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Mesa

447 W. Broadway

Mesa, AZ 85210

(480) 733-7815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Mesa

6215 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85205

(480) 830-0150

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Falcon Field

1614 N. Higley Road

Mesa, AZ 85205

(480) 654-2015

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Leisure World

457 S. Higley Road

Mesa, AZ 85206

(480) 830-0800

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Main & Lindsay

2947 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85213

(480) 324-1120

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mesa

219 E. McKellips Road

Mesa, AZ 85201

(480) 834-4198

U-Haul Trailer Hitch Super Center of Mesa Phoenix

2945 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85213

(480) 981-4896

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cave Creek

20618 N. Cave Creek Road

Phoenix, AZ 85024

(602) 765-9600

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Power Ranch

7175 S. Power Road

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(480) 988-5825

U-Haul Moving & Storage at San Tan Mountains

6028 W. Hunt Hwy.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(480) 987-0927

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hayden Road

15455 N. 84th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 991-8948

U-Haul Storage of Apache Station

1905 E. Apache Blvd.

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 967-3900

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apache Station

2340 E. Apache Blvd.

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 968-0493

U-Haul at Elliot Road

8162 S. Priest Drive

Tempe, AZ 85284

(480) 940-0274

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fairmont Drive

1010 W. Fairmont Drive

Tempe, AZ 85282

(602) 635-7514

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Loop 202 & McClintock

800 N. McClintock Drive

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 968-0961

U-Haul Storage of Tempe Town Lake

500 N. Scottsdale Road

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 829-1153

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

