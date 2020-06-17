Bush Fire Evacuees: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage
Jun 17, 2020, 13:08 ET
MESA, Ariz., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the Bush Fire in Tonto National Forest.
The fire has burned approximately 65,000 acres with no containment. It is the largest active burning fire in the country.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told Sunflower area residents to evacuate Tuesday after Gila County officials evacuated communities in Tonto Basin and Punkin Center on Monday.
"As the Bush Fire spreads, people are having to leave their homes and move to other parts of the Valley," stated Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. "The fire is creating an immediate need for people to protect their belongings. We want to help any displaced families by providing free self-storage for one month through our disaster relief program."
U-Haul has made 20 facilities in the East Valley available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fountain Hills
9264 Technology Drive
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-9467
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gilbert Heritage District
1230 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert, AZ 85234
(480) 635-9103
U-Haul Storage of Downtown Mesa
125 W. Hampton Ave.
Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 649-7147
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Mesa
447 W. Broadway
Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 733-7815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Mesa
6215 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 830-0150
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Falcon Field
1614 N. Higley Road
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 654-2015
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Leisure World
457 S. Higley Road
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-0800
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Main & Lindsay
2947 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 324-1120
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mesa
219 E. McKellips Road
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 834-4198
U-Haul Trailer Hitch Super Center of Mesa Phoenix
2945 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 981-4896
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cave Creek
20618 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85024
(602) 765-9600
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Power Ranch
7175 S. Power Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 988-5825
U-Haul Moving & Storage at San Tan Mountains
6028 W. Hunt Hwy.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 987-0927
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hayden Road
15455 N. 84th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 991-8948
U-Haul Storage of Apache Station
1905 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 967-3900
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apache Station
2340 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 968-0493
8162 S. Priest Drive
Tempe, AZ 85284
(480) 940-0274
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fairmont Drive
1010 W. Fairmont Drive
Tempe, AZ 85282
(602) 635-7514
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Loop 202 & McClintock
800 N. McClintock Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 968-0961
U-Haul Storage of Tempe Town Lake
500 N. Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 829-1153
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
