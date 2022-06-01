BUSHMILLS IRISH WHISKEY AND HIT TV SERIES PEAKY BLINDERS GIVE FANS A TASTE OF PROHIBITION WITH NEW WHISKEY COLLABORATION

Debuting just ahead of the June 10 th launch of the highly anticipated final season of the hit show on Netflix in the US, Bushmills Prohibition Recipe will transport drinkers back one hundred years to the iconic Garrison pub, run by the Shelby family. The bold and powerful taste of the limited release is a tribute to the infamous leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby and his notorious family.

The bottle, a recreation of the vintage Bushmills Irish Whiskey bottle used as a prop within several Peaky Blinders episodes, features design elements authentic to the 1920s era such as a visible cork lid and blue-tinted glass. As a product of the Shelby Company Ltd., the label showcases the family emblem alongside that of the 400-year-old distillery, which are positioned above a sketch of Tommy Shelby himself. An iconic quote, "whiskey is good proofing water, it tells you who's real and who isn't" adorns the back label and epitomizes the pivotal role of the drink within the show.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have entered into such a fitting partnership between our show, Peaky Blinders and Bushmills," says Caryn Mandabach, producer and owner of Peaky Blinders. "We are delighted the US fans can toast the launch of this historic, final season on Netflix with this limited-edition partnership whiskey. In typical Shelby fashion, Tommy is making his mark on the whiskey industry!"

The whiskey packs a Shelby-style punch with bold, intense flavors complemented by a decadent finish. Expertly crafted by revered Master Distiller, Colum Egan to reflect distilling practices that were utilized in the earlier days of whiskey-making, Bushmills Prohibition Recipe is high-proof, non-chill filtered and aged in ex-bourbon casks. For added complexity, Egan separately aged the stock for three, four and five years before blending together to achieve a 92-proof expression that bursts with flavors of rye bread, orange marmalade, almonds, and cinnamon, finishing long and full with zesty citrus oils and vanilla bean.

"With this new release, we celebrate Bushmills' long history and the continued aging of whiskey during Prohibition," said Master Distiller, Colum Egan. "As the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery and one of only a handful of distilleries to survive the 13 long years that preceded repeal day, this whiskey represents uncompromised quality and perseverance in the face of adversity - a story that is shared by both Bushmills and the Peaky Blinders."

"This limited-edition release is a tribute to the shared stories of Bushmills and the Shelby Family and the exhilarating time in history when the Peaky Blinders ruled the streets and Bushmills ruled the bar," said Ben Samek, President & Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Americas. "We're thrilled to be working with Bushmills to offer fans this delicious whiskey that will make them feel like a Shelby family member."

Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey is currently available on e-retailer site, ReserveBar, and in wine and spirits retailers across the country at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Fans of Peaky Blinders and whiskey enthusiasts alike can look forward to a national advertising campaign, co-branded retail suite, influencer campaign and Garrison-inspired pop-up events. For more information about Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey visit bushmills.com/shelby and follow along on Instagram @Bushmillsusa.

About Bushmills® Irish Whiskey

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey is crafted with care and passion at the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery. Bushmills has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations. The brand's award-winning triple distilled single malt whiskeys are renowned for their signature smooth taste and famous house style: Bushmills® Original, Bushmills® Red Bush, Bushmills® Black Bush, Bushmills® 10 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills® 12 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills® 16 Year Old Single Malt, and Bushmills® 21 Year Old Single Malt. Learn more at www.bushmills.com.

Bushmills® Blended Irish Whiskey. 46% Alc./Vol. (92 Proof). Trademarks owned by "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited. ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil, Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog and Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "The Courtship" (NBC), "Wipeout" (TBS), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "Foodtastic" (Disney+), "Married to Real Estate" (HGTV), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Swamp People" (History), "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (E!), "The Challenge" (MTV) and the upcoming launches of "The Surreal Life" (VH1), "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (Bravo) and "Ripley" (Showtime).

The company also produces Spanish-language hits including including "Mira Quien Baila" (Univision), "MasterChef Mexico" (TV Azteca), "Me Caigo de Risa" (Televisa), "Nicky Jam: El Ganador" (Netflix), "Se Rentan Cuartos" (Comedy Central Latinoamerica'), "Quien es la Mascara" (Televisa), "Subete a Mi Moto" (Amazon Prime), "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Amazon), "Cazatesoros" (TV Azteca), "Minuto Para Ganar VIP" (Televisa), "Tu Cara Me Suena" (Univision), "La Casa de los Famosos" (Telemundo), "MasterChef Latino" (Estrella), and the upcoming Pantaya show starring Kate del Castillo, "A Beautiful Lie."

About Caryn Mandabach Productions

Caryn Mandabach Productions is an independent television production company which produces and owns the BAFTA winning drama Peaky Blinders – the sixth series of which recently debuted in the UK to huge audience and critical acclaim and record viewing figures. In addition to the award-winning series, the company's oversight includes all development and licensing of the eponymous Peaky Blinders brand.

The Company, together with Steve Knight, recently announced its partnership with Immersive Everywhere on the upcoming launch of "Peaky Blinders: the Rise" – the first immersive theatre show inspired by Peaky Blinders, opening at the Camden Garrison in London in June 2022. In addition, the Studio recently announced a collaboration with Rambert Dance on the first dance show inspired by Peaky Blinders, written by Steve Knight, opening in Birmingham, UK in September 2022.

Founded by Emmy-winning US producer, Caryn Mandabach, whose prolific career includes the creation of iconic titles such as Roseanne, Third Rock from the Sun, That 70s Show and Nurse Jackie, the company continues to distinguish itself through the development and production of ground-breaking, culturally relevant content that is consistently part of pop culture vernacular.

Peaky Blinders, Shelby Company Limited and By Order of the Shelby Company Limited are registered trademarks of Caryn Mandabach Productions. Peaky Blinders©2013

Find out more at the official Peaky Blinders website: www.peakyblinders.tv

SOURCE Bushmills Irish Whiskey