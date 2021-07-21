Bushnell Golf Enters Launch Monitor Market with the introduction of the Launch Pro

"Bushnell Golf is committed to innovation, technology advancements and supporting the golfing consumer as they build confidence in their game. The Launch Pro will offer our core consumer access to the best technology in ball striking measurement and analysis, which will support our consumers in their pursuit of improvement," said Vishak Sankaran, President of Bushnell. " Launch Pro also expands our offerings in the off-course, lifestyle inspired golf segment. Launch Pro users will have access to multiple course simulations to enhance their in-home or off-course playing experience."

According to Bushnell Golf Director John DeCastro, "The partnership with Foresight Sports is all about bringing the right technology to the broader golf community. All who are passionate about the sport have come to learn that launch monitors – particularly Foresight Sports launch monitors – have become a core part of the game. Our partnership with the Foresight Sports team is about a shared, singular vision – to deliver breakthrough technology to heighten both enjoyment and player skill in the game of golf. Adding Launch Pro to our suite of industry leading products is just one more example of how our companies are accomplishing that vision and remaining dedicated to the game."

"Our two teams are the right combination to win in the growing launch monitor market. Foresight Sports' leading technology combined with the strength of the Bushnell Golf brand will facilitate growth in new and existing golf markets," says Foresight Sports Co-Founder, Jon Watters. "It's an incredibly exciting time to be a part of this sport. Not only to be witnessing the evolution of our game toward a broader, more enhanced user experience through technology, but to be actively helping golfers improve while growing the game and reaching new users. We are excited for the future and this partnership with Bushnell Golf."

The Launch Pro will be available for purchase at BushnellGolf.com and select golf retail outlets nationwide this Fall.

For more information on the new Bushnell Golf Launch Pro, please visit: www.bushnellgolf.com

About Bushnell Golf

Bushnell Golf is the industry leader in Golf Measuring Devices, including laser rangefinders and GPS devices. Our brand has been the #1 rangefinder in professional golf for more than a decade with 98.1% of PGA Tour Pros choosing to use our product. Our guiding principle is to continuously advance the game by bringing breakthrough game improvement technologies to heighten both enjoyment and player skill.

About Foresight Sports

Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. The brand is responsible for the Tour-dominating GCQuad launch monitor, and the game's all-time best-selling launch monitor, the GC2. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

