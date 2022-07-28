Bush's Announces Re-Opening of 'World's Most Beautiful Bean Museum'

An interactive digital shelf set that features the vast array of Bush's products, allowing visitors to interact with the display by clicking on a product of their choosing to learn more about the ingredients, delicious recipes and more.

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the Bush's Visitor Center Museum serves as a fun, educational space for visitors both near and far. From nutrition and versatility to sourcing and sustainability, the new museum aims to achieve the same goal it set out to accomplish when it originally opened in 2010: spread the good bean word.

"I am proud to see my family's legacy of spreading bean goodness portrayed in a fun and interactive way at the new Bush's Visitor Center Museum," said Drew Everett, Bush's Chairman and fourth-generation member of the Bush family. "As a family-owned business, we are thrilled to be able to share our history and welcome our visitors to Chestnut Hill to experience bean goodness first-hand."

The Bush's Visitor Center features free museum admission, a general store for shopping and the Bush's Family Café, filled with southern comfort food, including their famous Pinto Bean Pie. To learn more about the Bush's Visitor Center including address and operating hours, visit: https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/about-us/visitor-center.

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

