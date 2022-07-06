Bushwick Kitchen Adds Another Un-Bee-lievably Tasty Ingredient - Honeycomb
It's been a hive of activity at Bushwick Kitchen with the launch of their sweetest product yet, just in time for summer entertaining
WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of an already impressive roster of sauces, Bushwick Kitchen has added a new ingredient to expand their line of products – honeycomb. Following Pancake + Waffle Mix, the honeycomb is the latest non-sauce SKU from Bushwick Kitchen. While the Brooklyn-born company has become popular for its array of gourmet condiments, the newest addition demonstrates the brand's desire to expand and provide a more varied offering of culinary products.
Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen, explains, "At Bushwick Kitchen, we believe food can taste extraordinary in its simplicity. It all begins with beautiful ingredients. And what is more simple and pure than 100% raw honeycomb? It was a natural fit."
The 7 ounce container features raw acacia honey that is uniquely light in flavor and aroma. The delicate taste is due to its floral source, which is from the nectar of the Acacia trees in Hungary's vast Acacia forests, known for producing exceptionally pure, high-quality honey. Those who prefer a more gentle, mildly sweet honey will appreciate this varietal with subtle vanilla undertones.
Doll adds, "We are proud to offer one of nature's finest ingredients and celebrate the hardworking honey bee. No other ingredient on earth can compare to honey, especially when offered in a comb form." He continues, "We encourage people to get creative when using this golden ingredient. You'd be surprised there are so many ways to enjoy it, including eating it in its entirety!"
And for those asking… yes, the wax is edible (although many people prefer to chew as gum).
In addition to the popular inclusion of honeycomb on charcuterie boards, Bushwick Kitchen also recommends:
- Topping pancakes, waffles and oatmeal
- Spreading across bread and baked goods
- Garnishing a cocktail or mocktail
- Melting on pepperoni pizza
- Mixing in with salad or yogurt
- Stirring into tea or coffee
- Adding to vanilla ice cream
- Enjoying as is
The latest product retails for $14.99 and can be found on Amazon as well as directly on Bushwick Kitchen's website at bushwickkitchen.com.
About Bushwick Kitchen
Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.
