Bushwick Kitchen Partners with Angry Orchard Hard Cider to Create Three New Sizzling Hot Sauces

"We are so thrilled to be collaborating with such an iconic brand that will help us bring a diverse set of flavor combinations to our customers," said Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick. "We're flavor perfectionists here at Bushwick Kitchen - but we like to think out of the box. Angry Orchard's hard ciders offer sweetness and an edge that brings the best collaboration with our flavorful heat."

Building off of an already impressive roster of sauces, this array of new flavors brings a sweet and spicy kick to the well-known Bushwick favorites. Crisp Apple Jalapeno is coming in hot with spicy serrano and jalapeno peppers that is balanced out with everyone's favorite fruit, apples, sourced straight from the Angry Orchard's 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. Put this hot sauce on the table for Taco Tuesday alongside Angry Orchard's OG Crisp Apple Cider and it is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

If you prefer a little tang, Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet is the perfect sauce for you. It's a blend of bold spices - coriander, cumin, and ginger - and lush peach and mango, and packs the fruity punch of Angry Orchard's Peach Mango flavor into one incredibly flavorful sauce.. Dab a little (or a lot) of Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet into a spicy cider margarita for an ideal pairing or drizzled on some Jamaican Jerk Pulled Pork.

Last but not least, Strawberry Jalapeno Hot Sauce combines fresh ruby red pureed strawberries - reminiscent of the flavors in Angry Orchard's Strawberry Fruit Cider - with a red pepper blend of habaneros, jalapenos and their OG gochujang paste for a sauce that brings layers of sweet and smokey heat. Strawberry Jalapeno Hot Sauce adds a fruity flavor to your favorite hummus or guacamole.



"Bringing together cider and food is one of my favorite ways to show off cider's versatility and complex flavor profile – especially when heat is involved," said Angry Orchard's Head Cider Maker Ryan Burk. "Pulling inspiration from my own garden where we're growing a variety of peppers, tomatoes and more, I've found combinations of spice with fresh produce can be a really nice complement to cider, acting as a refreshing palette cleanser for spice while enhancing our beloved apple that plays with other fruits. Working closely with Bushwick Kitchen, we developed a nicely balanced take on Angry Orchard-inspired hot sauces to give drinkers new ways to bring cider and food together at the table."



Designed to help consumers unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking, these new sauces will be available at https://bushwickkitchen.com/ for $13.99.

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

Media contacts:

Bushwick Kitchen:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

310-395-5050

Angry Orchard:

Maya Gray

[email protected]

704-621-6757

SOURCE Bushwick Kitchen