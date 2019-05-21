Business & Community Leaders Gather In Lansing For Chamber Of Commerce 'Day At The Capitol': Governor Whitmer Delivers Keynote Address

LANSING, Mich., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 business and community leaders from the across the state gathered in Lansing today to learn about key economic issues impacting Michigan at the Chamber of Commerce Chamber Day at the Capitol. This annual event brings together Michigan Chamber members plus local chamber of commerce executives and volunteer leaders to interact with policy leaders and decisionmakers on issues relevant to job creation and business growth in the state.

"There are many key issues currently facing employers all across Michigan, from car insurance reform to closing the skills gap, to dealing with the impact of marijuana legalization in the workplace and communities, to fixing Michigan's roads and bridges," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "These are priority issues for all Michiganders, and the Chamber federation is committed to finding real solutions for Michigan job providers so we can all succeed, and our state can continue to move forward."

"We were especially pleased to have Governor Gretchen Whitmer deliver the luncheon keynote address," noted Michigan Chamber Board Chair Arny Rodriguez. "We have many policy issues of common interest and look forward to working with the Governor and state lawmakers to address key issues impacting Michigan's future."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing over 5,800 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. The Michigan Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

