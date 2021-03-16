Business Architecture Guild® Expands Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the appointment of Robert Bratulic and Jim Gilligan to its Board of Directors.

"The Business Architecture Guild is pleased to welcome Robert and Jim to our Board. These accomplished leaders bring extensive experience in business transformation, risk management and corporate governance to our growing member community," said President and Co-founder William Ulrich.

About Robert Bratulic

With over 20 years of experience in business and IT alignment, Robert sat on the Board from 2012–2016 and will take over the role of Editorial Board Chair. Having previously worked at IBM, Deloitte and Fujitsu, Robert has led architecture and design efforts for large-scale transformation programs across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pac and has been actively involved in interlock initiatives at TM Forum, OMG, Open Group, PMI and IEEE.

"I am excited to rejoin the Board of the Business Architecture Guild, at a time when the Guild's relevance has never been greater," said Robert Bratulic. "As the reach and maturity of the business architecture discipline continue to grow, I look forward to participating in that journey with the Guild's member professionals and leaders."

About Jim Gilligan

As former President and CEO of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada, Jim led executive and operational activities, served on the company's board and actively influenced strategic, operational and governance for Blue Cross health plans. Currently, Jim is Vice President of Nexus Risk Management where he provides risk management, corporate governance, marketing and startup counsel for private sector companies. Jim is a longstanding member of the Guild Counsel of Executive Advisors.

"I am very pleased and excited to join the Guild's board," commented Jim Gilligan. "As a CEO, I saw the value of operationalizing the tenets of business architecture and today we see the promise of this vision move to the strategic forefront within such critical and promising areas as digital transformation and artificial intelligence."

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Related Links

https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org

