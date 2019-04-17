Business Backup Solutions Company, Comport, Explains How BaaS Can Help Companies with More Strategic Initiatives

RAMSEY, N.J., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backup as a service can help you clear up more time, money and resources for your business, according business backup solutions company, Comport. When you opt for a BaaS solution, you remove the need to have onsite hardware, software and personnel to handle the backup tasks your organization needs. You'll be able to recovery your data when you need it and free up important resources for more strategic initiatives for your organization.

5 Key Benefits of BaaS

Focus on what you do best. When you are not tasked with the drudgery of the constant need to run maintenance, complete updates and handle all of the tasks needed to completely back up and secure your data, you have more time to focus on your actual business. Every time you have to deploy assets, time or money to attend to the backup process, you are taking these important components away from your core business. Your team should be able to focus on innovation, efficiency and strategic improvements, not on updates and maintenance. Enjoy stress free audits and compliance. For brands required to comply with specific regulations on the storage, access or distribution of information, a secure BaaS solution ensures you remain in compliance by working with someone who fully understands data backup and your regulatory needs. Audits and inspections are easy when you have proof of regular backups and compliance right at your fingertips. Swift, easy and secure access to your information. No matter when that file was created or what happened to it you can always go back in time and recover what you need – quickly and easily. BaaS users get complete peace of mind, knowing the data they need is just a click away, no matter what else is going on with the business. Easy scalability and resource use. If you have a seasonal business that requires more data or heavy lifting from your IT team, a secure BaaS system will help stabilize and streamline your processes and allow you to work more efficiently. Complete protection from outages and Mother Nature. Computer and network outages can disrupt your entire business; even a single day of downtime can have a significant impact on your performance. Ransomware, phishing attacks and even employee error could leave you without a way to service customers or continue your regular business until your data is accessible again. With BaaS coupled with DRaaS, you always have access to your data – even if your facility has been damaged by a storm or other disaster.

Whether an organization is concerned about the security and availability of data, needs to streamline existing IT services and support or simply wants the peace of mind that comes from knowing their data is safe, BaaS can help.

