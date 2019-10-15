Business Backup Solutions Provider, Comport, Discusses 5 Different Types of Data Threats Companies Should be Aware Of

RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data threats abound in today's digital environment. Breaches can prove devastating, not only in their immediate aftermath, but also months or even years later, as businesses strive to recover their hard-earned reputations. Only with understanding can enterprises properly prepare — ideally with well-rounded security protocol.

Business backup solutions provider, Comport, discusses five different types of data threats companies should be aware of.

Adware & Spyware. Adware and spyware have long been significant security concerns, but for different reasons. Adware tracks browsing to create pop-up ads related to already visited sites. Spyware is similar (and in some cases, can be built into adware) but often far more threatening, as it seeks personal data. This can lead to everything from malware installation to identity theft.

Ransomware. A specific type of malicious software, ransomware blocks access to important networks. The attack's ultimate goal is to convince the victim to pay a ransom in exchange for reinstated access. Unfortunately, once a victim pays this ransom, additional attacks are likely and there is no guarantee that you will actually get your data back. Healthcare IT solutions tend to be a particularly popular entry point for cyber criminals because the healthcare industry has started putting budgets aside to pay for this particular type of attack.

DOS & DDOS Attack. During Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, perpetrators attempt to make devices or systems inaccessible, typically by tying up resources via unanticipated floods of traffic. These attacks tend to target high-profile organizations, although small to midsize businesses can also prove vulnerable. Attacks may be carried out via networks of bots, which are commonly referred to as botnets. In addition to flooding networks with spam, botnets may also be used to infect devices with malware.

Phishing. Phishing attacks commonly involve deceptive emails or social media messages, in which recipients are encouraged to download attachments or click links — both of which lead to considerable damage. Attackers tend to pose as legitimate people or entities, thereby earning the trust of unsuspecting victims. Depending on the nature of the attack, it may end with the victim handing over personal information or downloading malware unintentionally.

Trojan Horse. Named after an iconic subterfuge involving Greek warriors invading Troy via a giant wooden horse, the internet version of Trojan horse attacks involve a similar form of deception: using seemingly legitimate software to inflict considerable damage on vulnerable devices or networks. Trojans can be used to carry out DDoS attacks, download malware, or steal personal information. The attacker may seek a ransom in exchange for the promise of undoing already inflicted damage.

There's no denying the dangers of the modern internet. Attacks are rampant, with even seemingly invulnerable organizations regularly hitting headlines due to security breaches. That being said, all hope is not lost. Proper IT security can significantly reduce the risk of attacks, thereby providing considerable peace of mind. Combine security with BaaS Solutions or DRaaS Solutions and even if a cyber criminal gets to your data, you have a copy so you can prevent downtime.

