RAMSEY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their goal of helping businesses implement quality data management practices, business backup solutions provider, Comport, explains the benefits of IT assessments.

While having quality equipment and data management practices can go a long way toward ensuring a company is prepared in the event of an emergency, regular IT assessments are an integral part of maintaining any sort of infrastructure.

Included below are just a few of the ways that IT assessments can keep a company operating at peak efficiency.

Recognize Data Vulnerabilities. IT assessments are inherently useful because they allow businesses to take a step back and look at the way that their data is being managed. These regular audits can identify issues within the infrastructure and guide better data management practices in the future. Keeping critical information protected is very important, so taking the time to ensure that all holes in data security are covered is reason enough for frequent assessment.

Evaluate Backups. In the event of a data emergency, it's important that backups be put into place as quickly as possible in order to avoid any permanent loss. IT assessments can take a look at backups, make sure that they are structured correctly and that all of the pieces are put into place as scheduled, and ensure that they are able to be quickly restored in the event of data loss.

Track Backup Success and Failure Rates. Even companies with an automated system in place to backup their data at regular intervals may occasionally be left with implementations that fall short of perfection. IT assessments provide useful data on regular points of error and help companies adjust their backup processes to maximize success and minimize failure.

Establish RPO and RTO. Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) are two sides of the same coin and some of the most important metrics to consider when discussing data loss and disaster recovery. IT assessments can examine each part of a business and for every application, and determine the type of timeline that will need to be followed in order to avoid a negative impact on the business. With an RPO and RTO in place for all pieces of a company's technology, it becomes much easier to create an informed recovery plan that prioritizes the aspects considered most critical for operations.

Maximize Backup Recoverability. IT assessments allow teams to comb through data and ensure that individual files and folders are backed up and able to be easily restored. While a disk image backup may do a great job of restoring data in the event of an emergency, regular audits through IT assessments allow teams to single out specific files that the company needs immediate access to for a more seamless and effective recovery experience.

