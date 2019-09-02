Business Backup Solutions Provider, Comport, Explains the Difference Between Backing Up and Archiving Data

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With data growth compounding, organizations need to find a better way to store their data says business backup solutions provider Comport. Protecting your data and finding the right way to store the data is an absolute essential need for protecting your business. Business backup solutions provider, Comport, advises businesses to take a proactive approach to backups in today's increasingly risky climate. Traditionally companies could use their backup system for old data or data they needed to keep simply for compliance. Today, there is simply too much data to manage without some type of archive system. The problem is that many organizations are not using backups and archiving as they should. Below we will explain the difference and then give advice on what to do next.

What is a Backup?

A backup is a duplicate, up to date copy of your data that can be retrieved swiftly to allow you to resume work after a disruption. When you have a backup handy, you have a copy of your most important files and data; if your physical location or network is damaged, hackers attack your systems or human error has derailed your business, an offsite backup allows you to access your files and get back to serving customers as quickly as possible. Backups are performed regularly, particularly if you use a BaaS (Backup as a Service) provider to ensure you are always up to date and ready to restore to a recent point.

What is an Archive?

An archive holds records and data that you need to keep, but that you no longer need to access regularly. Historic records, medical imaging, legal documents and other details can all be archived in a safe place, just in case you need them again. Think of your archive like a storage unit or safe for data; the details you want to keep but don't need to have immediate access to can be saved, just in case. When you archive data, you free up space and in many cases can save by freeing up expensive space.

Backups vs. Archives: Why you Need to Know the Difference

Understanding how backups and archives differ is essential. There is some information you'll need to be able to spin up in a hurry after an outage or emergency; keeping this as streamlined as possible ensures you won't have to wait long to get up and running. Archives are intended for longer term storage and designed to be searched for details needed; you don't have to download massive amounts of data to get a small amount of information or to find important details.

Your business needs both long term archival storage and a robust, up to date backup system for optimal results. Understanding how these two important systems differ ensures you can make the most of both processes and that your business network remains agile and performs as you need it to. Businesses can no longer afford to use their backup as an archive! Organizations need to create a data strategy that includes both backup and archiving, optimizing for cost and efficiency.

