Business Bourbon & Cigars Conference Partners with Giving Hope to Build an Orphanage in Manila

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Bourbon and Cigars, a leadership retreat focused on masterminding new ways to accelerate growth and solve business challenges in automotive, announced today their partnership and a giving element added to their next conference held March 7-9,2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

For the first time, conference attendees will have the ability to participate in a live and silent auction directed toward building a HOPE House orphanage in Manila, Philippines, under Giving HOPE, a humanitarian non-profit started by Troy Duhon of Premier Automotive Group.

Inspired by the extreme lack of attention of children abandoned in horrendous conditions, Giving HOPE's goal is to finance and build orphanages on every livable continent. To date, the non-profit has built orphanages in: India, Honduras, Brazil, Gambia, Russia, Dominican Republic, and South Africa.

"We are so humbled by the way the Business Bourbon & Cigars event has grown and Sandy and I are continually inspired by the giving nature of our partners and friends. We thought a giving element as a part of this next conference would be a natural extension of taking the good we see in our mastermind colleagues and using it as a lightning rod to do more good in the world," said Scott Joseph, co-Founder of Business Bourbon & Cigars along with Sandy Cerami of Cerami and Associates.

Live and silent auction items are being procured now with exciting trips, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, sporting equipment, and even a puppy awarded to one lucky winner. Those who would like to contribute to the orphanage outside of the auction, may do so here. Please write that it is a Business Bourbon & Cigars donation in the note section.

