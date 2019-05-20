Business Builder Program Accelerates Tech Start Ups and Growth Companies

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Female founders starting, growing and innovating tech businesses can now register for Women's Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center (WEOC) Launch Women Business Builder Program cohort four (click here to register). The program helps level the playing field for women in tech by increasing access to entrepreneurial tools, mentoring, growth resources and access to capital.

There is no charge to those accepted into program due to generous donors and The NIIC Ideas@Work Movement. Business builders receive one-to-one personal and virtual coaching, peer-to-peer mentoring, shared workspace at The NIIC, access to NIIC Navigator® Learning Management System, potential funding to fuel business growth, etc.

Cohort four is limited to 10 companies. "These women meet each week and build their own cohort community. Despite working full-time jobs, caring for aging parents, delivering children or experiencing trauma, they support each other and give each other the courage through absolute transparency. Technology companies are not quick turn startups," said Leslee Hill, WEOC Director at The NIIC.

Companies successfully completing phase one of the program may have the opportunity to proceed with the program for up to one year. "This means they could have the support of WEOC and their cohort community for an entire year to help ensure their success," said Hill. Upon completing phase two of the program, there is an opportunity for funding.

"My favorite part about this program is that as a cohort, they think and dream bigger. If they come into the program thinking about a local business concept, they morph into a national or global idea before the second phase is done. It is absolutely wonderful," said Hill.

Seventeen companies have been served through this program since it launched in January 2018. These companies include apps for the real estate industry, ride share and interior design markets; online membership sites for education and wellness industries and online stores.

Registration remains open through September 20, 2019 with an announcement of accepted applicants and program launch the week of October 7, 2019.

