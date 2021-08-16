Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Coursera Inc., Pearson Plc, and Rosetta Stone Ltd. Emerge as Dominant Market Contributors|Technavio

Download PDF Sample

High demand for vocational English training, the surge in adoption of m-learning, and the popularity of language proficiency assessment and certification are a few of the prominent factors likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, setup and implementation costs, availability of substitutes, and the advent of open-source materials and courses are some factors that may limit the market to flourish in the next few years.

Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Business English Language Training Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Learning Method

Blended Learning



Online Learning

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By end-users, the institutional learners led the business ELT market in 2020. With rapid globalization, corporate organizations and enterprises are increasingly promoting and training their employees to be proficient in Business English. In terms of learning methods, blended learning is anticipated to retain its dominance in revenue generation during the forecast period as it offers a personalized learning approach to the users through the combined benefits of both classroom-based language training programs and online learning programs. By geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the presence of a larger target audience and learner base in economies including China, Japan, and India.

Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The business English language training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, the Business English language Training Market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include British Council, Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the business English language training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Business English Language Training Market size

Business English Language Training Market trends

Business English Language Training Market industry analysis

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Learning method

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alison

Berlitz Corp.

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

inlingua International Ltd.

Language Trainers Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

