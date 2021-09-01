Business English Language Training Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025) | High Demand for Vocational English Training to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the business English language training market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 8.24 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high demand for vocational English training is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the advent of open-source materials and courses will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The business English language training market report is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for business English language training in APAC.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Alison - The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others.
- Berlitz Corp. - The company offers customized programs business English language training through face to face and online.
- Coursera Inc.
- edX Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Digital English Language Learning Market – Global digital English language learning market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on premise and cloud based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Language Learning Market – Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/business-English-language-training-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article