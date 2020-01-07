Business Executive and Military Veteran Shares His Culture Blueprint

From his early days at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point all the way through the creation of an award-winning, top-ranked engineering firm, Bill Higgs has put culture first. Now, in Culture Code Champions, he is sharing the lessons garnered from his military and civilian careers.

In his book, Higgs helps leaders understand a variety of topics including hiring the right people, brand creation, selling your product or service, breaking down silos, improving communications, efficiently managing operations, and giving back to the community.

"The Army taught me how much fun it is to work with high-performing teams, and I wanted to continue to have those experiences in my civilian working life," said Higgs.

Among his peers at West Point was the future Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey, who states, "The West Point Class of 1974 produced more senior military officers than almost any class in its 216-year history. Among all of these leaders, Bill Higgs stands out."

About Bill Higgs

William "Bill" Higgs graduated from West Point in 1974. Upon his Honorable Discharge with the rank of Captain from the U.S. Army, he turned his ambition towards the business world. A Co-Founder of Mustang Engineering, Inc., Bill and his partners were recognized as "Kings of Culture" by Upstream and earned Lifetime Achievement Awards for "Visionary Leadership in the Oil & Gas Industry" from the Engineering and Construction Contracting Association. Since retiring from Mustang, Bill has become an in-demand speaker and is the host of the Culture Code Champions podcast. The Higgs Foundation contributes to veterans' organizations, Saint Jude Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Boy Scouts of America, and West Point.

