Business Expenditures on Digital Marketing Services: 2020 Forecast Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Outlook: What Businesses Spend on Digital Marketing Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 30-page report includes more than two dozen charts and tables detailing expenditures and forecasts for 21 different types of digital services, including SEO, reputation management, streaming video production, website design, hosting, and more.

The analysis assigns current growth stages for each, showing which categories are gaining popularity and which have become commoditized.

One chapter is dedicated to the findings from a survey that engaged 142 local businesses to calculate their total costs for each of the six most common digital services.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2xyzu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

