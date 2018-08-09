Business Finance and Performance Management Expert Ken Thomas Joins Protiviti in Tampa

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Thomas has joined global consulting firm Protiviti as a managing director in the Finance and Performance Management group of its Business Performance Improvement practice. Based in the firm's Tampa, Florida office, he works primarily with financial services and multinational clients seeking finance transformation through process optimization and automation.

Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience in financial reporting, compliance, planning and transformation and has worked within Fortune 50® and FTSE 100 companies to achieve significant efficiencies through innovative and industry-leading business improvement practices. Prior to joining Protiviti, he served as senior vice president and head of enterprise reporting for MetLife, Inc., where he was responsible for its financial plan, projections and analysis. Prior to that role, he served as its global controller responsible for the controllership of MetLife's accounting in over 45 countries. Before that, Thomas was CFO at Informa PLC's Americas finance operations. Ken started his career in public accounting and serviced Arthur Andersen clients in several industries.

"In today's highly competitive financial services environment, businesses are looking for transformative ways to automate and streamline their processes," said Chris Wright, global leader of Protiviti's Business Performance Improvement practice. "Ken's experience offers tailored solutions to our clients operating in complex global environments and is invaluable in assisting them to control costs while minimizing associated risk."

Thomas is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He holds a dual bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the City University of New York. Thomas is a member of the Southwest Florida board of directors of the American Cancer Society.

About Protiviti



Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 75 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE : RHI ). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

