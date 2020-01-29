Business Growth Prompts Finical, Inc. to Relocate Headquarters

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finical, Inc.'s corporate headquarters has been relocated to Dallas, Texas, to facilitate the expansion and create a more collaborative workspace for the office and company as a whole. With the demand for Finical's services increasing at a rapid pace, there was a need for expansion of both office and warehousing operations.

"The new office will allow employees to engage with each other easier and solve problems more efficiently in an effort to enhance the overall customer experience," said Aaron Nasseh, Chief Executive Officer.

The headquarters will house Finical's executive team, relationship management, marketing, accounting, human resources, legal, terminal support, deployment and recruiting.

New corporate headquarters address:

Finical, Inc.

5429 LBJ FWY, Suite 725

Dallas, TX 75240

www.Finicalinc.com

