Business Impact And Best Practices For Diversity & Inclusion, Future Workplace Skills to Take Centre Stage At 2020 North America Break the ceiling touch the sky®

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional announced today that future trends and skills, best practices of the world's best on diversity & inclusion, success secrets of the most inspirational women, cybersecurity and male advocacy for diversity are set to take centerstage at the 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held on Feb 20, 2020 in New York. The 2020 North America Edition leads off the 2020 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to North America, Middle East, Europe, China, Singapore, India and ANZ in 2020.

The 2020 North America Edition will bring together the top leadership talent in the region to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion (D&I) and success and will be facilitated by over 25 C suite executives from the world's most successful organizations. It includes focused panel discussions, inspirational keynotes and a special speed mentoring segment. The summit offers an easy, cost effective means for organizations to build and showcase their D&I progress, and develop their leaders for greater success.

The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC) are the official Industry Partners for the 2020 NA Edition and ENACTUS a Network Partner with Coca-Cola, Kroger, PepsiCo, Bureau Veritas and BSB Group International serving as current sponsors of this edition. Registration and sponsorship plans for the summit are open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women® is the world's fastest growing forum for women leaders and male champions for diversity & inclusion. The summit was inspired by the book "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" by best-selling author Anthony A. Rose. Since 2014, the book and summit have inspired and enabled well over 10,000 female and male leaders from close to 230 organizations and 30 countries to greater success.

Confirmed speakers for the 2020 North America edition include Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America; Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health; Dr Lisa Coleman, Senior VP for Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation and Chief Diversity Officer, New York University; Dr. Lois Lee, Founder and President, Children of the Night; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; David Yawman, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PepsiCo; Marcia Bole, Head of North America R&D Operations, RB; Brian Walker, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Unifrax; Andreas Schulmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, Better Choice Company; Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, BSB Group International; Chester Twigg, former Chief Customer Officer, J&J Consumer; Stefan Maron, VP, Chief Information Officer, Stryker; Sonsoles Gonzalez, Founder and CEO, Better Not Younger; Angie Halamandaris, Founder and President, Juniper Group, LLC; Rosana Meléndez Colón, Sr. Director, Human Resources Puerto Rico, Walmart; Ranu Gupta, Executive Development Expert and Coach and Executive Board Member; Tim Love, Former Vice-Chairman Omnicom and author of "It gets better with age" and Deborah Malone, Founder, The Internationalist.

Elaine Bowers Coventry, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business, including Workplace, Marketplace, Supplier and Community. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honoured to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ® since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health and 2018 "Inspirational woman of the year" finalist at the 2018 Leonie Awards shared, "In the United States, women are leading more than ever. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, it's no different, and we see it every day in the more than 2000 Kroger Health pharmacies and clinics across the nation. Our team of 22,000 healthcare professionals - the majority of whom are women - work hard to prevent disease, elevate health outcomes, and help people live healthier lives.

Umran Beba, SVP, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo, "Diversity has been a part of PepsiCo's DNA since our founding in 1965, and today raising the bar on talent and diversity is a central pillar of our winning culture. We know that our success depends on having a workforce that reflects PepsiCo's broad-range of consumers, customers, and communities. That's why we work every day to ensure that our team is empowered and free to bring their true selves to work and why our brands, through initiatives like Stacy's Rise and Doritos Rainbow, celebrate our values of diversity and inclusion. It's also why PepsiCo is deeply proud of our relationship with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, as it works to enable more women and diverse talent to reach the pinnacle of their careers."

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America recognized by the Leonie Awards as one of the top 10 CEOs leading on Diversity and Inclusion shared, "Diversity is critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to driving innovation and providing best of class service in testing, inspection, and certification to communities around the world. We understand that the only way to achieve these goals is through a workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the unique contributions that diversity enables and how it impacts the business. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for the 2020 USA Edition of the summit and are excited to be leading at this forum which brings together amazing cross-industry knowledge."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women "The 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a cost effective means to unlock the full potential of diversity & inclusion on their business and to support the success and development of their leaders – both female and male. Participants get to learn cutting edge best practices for leadership, diversity and success from the best leaders today and then reapply these same practices within their own Companies for maximum impact. Sponsors get the opportunity to lead for the Break the ceiling touch the sky® overall movement and connect meaningfully with important influencers of their businesses and employer brands."

Registration for the 2020 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is open. Registration is also open for the 2020 Middle East Edition (Apr 19, Dubai, UAE).

To register visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore and operates in the areas of People, Public Relations and Publishing.

