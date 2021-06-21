Business Information Market Leader Selects ESG to Build and Scale Customer Success Practice

DENVER, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), announced today it has signed an agreement to deliver its Customer Success Plan service offering for a new client in the business information services space.

The new client's platform provides sellers and marketers with comprehensive contact information to help them find new potential customers. Consistently recognized as a leader in the space by G2, the client chose to partner with ESG to build a scalable Customer Success practice to support their over 8 million users.

With the client's rapid growth in recent years, their expansive customer base ranges from small businesses and startups utilizing a Freemium model, to Enterprise contracts with some of the world's biggest companies, including 95% of the S&P 500. Like many companies, this growth has ushered in a new focus on customer retention and expansion.

"Our team will add firepower to this client's customer-centric initiatives, using a combination of consultation, process development, people, and automation, to enable them to serve their users in a proactive, effective manner," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "ESG's proven ability to increase Customer Success maturity and shorten our clients' time-to-market with new Customer Success strategies makes us uniquely positioned to help this industry leader accomplish its goals of reduced churn and increased retention and growth."

