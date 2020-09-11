Business Insider launches Transforming Business, editorial series spotlighting pioneering business leaders from around the globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Insider this week announces the latest iteration of Transforming Business, its annual editorial feature highlighting the work of business visionaries who are propelling innovation in their fields.

The Transforming Business series reports on a wide range of industries faced with disruption, including consumer tech, retail, energy, finance, supply chain, manufacturing, healthcare, enterprise tech, media and advertising, and investing. The series profiles business executives and entrepreneurs, and features about what's next in sustainability, technology, and innovation.

ING is a partner in the special series, which for the first time spotlights 100 business leaders for each of three regions of the globe: North America, Asia, and Europe. The lists were compiled through extensive reporting by Business Insider's editorial team. Among those profiled are: Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX; Ezinne Kwubiri, head of diversity and inclusion at Stockholm-headquartered H&M; and Malaysia-based AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

Said Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider: "A key part of Business Insider's editorial mission is to report on the drivers of business transformation. During this extraordinary time, when business and society are facing unprecedented challenges, these stories are even more critical. Our reporters and editors have identified 300 transformative people — CEOs and activists, founders, investors, and inventors — whose influence resonates far beyond their own organizations."

Said Mark Pieter de Boer, ING Wholesale Banking Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sectors: "ING believes that progress is always possible and in people who pursue it in a responsible way. We support changemakers – people and companies that ignite, lead and advocate for sustainable change in the world. Even in this challenging year for global business, innovative leaders are proving it's possible to keep companies' transformation efforts on track, or even accelerate change.

"That's why ING is partnering with Business Insider to present the 100 People Transforming Business lists, and a series of special reports and articles providing leadership guidance from industry-specific perspectives."

Said Julian Childs, Regional Managing Director and SVP or EMEA & APAC at Insider, the parent of Business Insider: "With the support of our global sponsor ING Wholesale Banking, we're thrilled to be expanding this year's series 100 People Transforming Business to include lists from Europe and Asia, as well as North America. As next-generation digital businesses, ING and Business Insider share a focus on helping companies transform and innovate for the future."



About Business Insider

Business Insider is one of the most popular business news brands in the world. Launched in 2007, Business Insider has 14 global editions in eight languages. Business Insider and its sister general interest news publication, Insider, are under the Insider Inc. umbrella, which has more than 350 million monthly visitors across all platforms and generates hundreds of millions of video views each month. Insider Inc. offers a subscription research service, Insider Intelligence, which provides in-depth insights, data, and analysis of digital topics, including mobile, social, Internet of Things, and FinTech. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.

About ING

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 55,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS ), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks by Sustainalytics and MSCI and our 'A-list' rating by CDP. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

