Business Intelligence Group Names Pipedrive a Winner of 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Intelligence Group has named Pipedrive a winner in the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award s .

"Customer service is a total team effort in our entire company. I cannot thank our team members enough for their patience, compassion and mastery of our product suite," says Mara Vicente, Global Head of Customer Support at Pipedrive. "Our employees are called Customer Solutions Experts for a reason. Deep product knowledge empowers each skilled team member to be by the side of our customers – sales and marketing professionals – to walk them through solutions to complex issues with a goal to assure their success."

In 2019, Pipedrive's support team advanced its customer service with technology. The company combined human interaction and introducing a humanized chatbot to help triage and manage the volume of incoming conversations. This allows Pipedrive to give its customers fast and useful solutions with a human touch. With around 20,000 conversations per month, the support team at Pipedrive has achieved customer satisfaction scores consistently above 93 percent. The median response time is less than a minute, and the median first response for email messages is under one hour.

Vicente elaborates, "We only add technology to enhance, not reduce, human touch. Our technology has enabled us to solve simple issues quickly through automated responses – but also accelerated our ability to quickly provide hands-on human support to every customer as needed."

Pipedrive's customer support department has more than 90 employees and is divided between four locations: Tallinn, Lisbon, Tampa/St. Pete, and New York City. The team responds to chats, emails and takes phone consultations 24/7 in Portuguese and English. In addition, knowledgeable CRM experts help customers in French, German, and Spanish during business hours.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Pipedrive Inc.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is the top-rated CRM and has offices in Dublin; Lisbon; London; New York; Prague; Riga, Latvia; Tampa/St. Pete; and Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia. Learn more at Pipedrive.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

