Business Intelligence Market Size in the Healthcare Sector to Grow by USD 8.15 Bn, Global Systems Software Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

This report segments the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector by deployment (on premises and cloud based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business intelligence market in the healthcare sector has been categorized as a part of the global systems software market. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2022-2026

The business intelligence market size in the healthcare sector is expected to increase by USD 8.15 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36% during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector: Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premises segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. On-premises healthcare information software solutions provide the optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols, which will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is expected to occupy 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the increased presence of electronic health records (EHRs) in the US and Canada.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed information

Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector: Major Growth Drivers



The improved efficiency of business intelligence tools is driving the market growth. These tools provide real-time information that can help end-users avoid process delays and centralize their management. Business intelligence has various applications in the healthcare sector, such as the analysis of social media conversations, management information systems, fraud detection, and disease diagnosis. The use of business intelligence helps stakeholders in tracking health records regarding treatment and medications. Thus, the improved efficiency will fuel the healthcare business intelligence market growth during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector: Key Vendor Offerings

Oracle Corp. - The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Cognos Analytics.

The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Cognos Analytics. SAP SE - The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Power BI.

The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Power BI. Sisense inc. - The company offers healthcare business intelligence solutions to visualize data and perform location-based analytics.

The company offers healthcare business intelligence solutions to visualize data and perform location-based analytics. MicroStrategy inc. - The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Oracle Business Intelligence.

The company offers a healthcare business intelligence solution named Oracle Business Intelligence. QlikTech International AB - The company offers healthcare business intelligence solutions to improve patient outcomes with better clinical intelligence.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the business intelligence market growth in the healthcare sector during the next five years

Estimation of the business intelligence market size in the healthcare sector and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the business intelligence market vendors in the healthcare sector

Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022- 2026: The increasing use of social media for advertising is a trend in the market growth. There has been an incredible surge in social media activity in recent years. Nearly half a billion new social media users joined the social media networks at the start of 2021, according to DIGITAL 2021.

France Artificial Intelligence Market in Manufacturing and Supply Chain by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increased availability of cloud-based applications to handle huge volumes of data for accurate demand forecasting in supply chain operations is a trend in the market. AI applications across supply chain operations include recommendation engines, pricing optimization, lead generation, chatbots, supply chain optimization, and many others. To adopt AI technologies in an on-premises data center, companies would require enough computers and data storage capabilities to process the data faster.

Business Intelligence Market In The Healthcare Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.15 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sisense Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., QlikTech International AB, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Syncfusion Inc., Idera Inc., and Board International SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 93: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 MicroStrategy Inc.

Exhibit 98: MicroStrategy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: MicroStrategy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: MicroStrategy Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 101: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 106: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 107: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

10.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 109: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 113: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 114: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 115: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 116: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 118: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sisense Inc.

Exhibit 122: Sisense Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sisense Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Sisense Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 125: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio