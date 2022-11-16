Business Intelligence's Supply Chain and Procurement Market Insights with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends: SpendEdge

Nov 16, 2022, 13:03 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of the pandemic on the Business Intelligence procurement market, predict that this market expects a price change of 6%-7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the key vendors in the Business Intelligence procurement market?
Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., and SAP SE are a few of the key suppliers in the Business Intelligence market.
- What is the expected CAGR of the Business Intelligence procurement market?
The Business Intelligence procurement market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.41% during 2022-2026.
- What are the major pricing models?
Per-user licensing pricing, Subscription-based pricing, and Single-license plus service fee pricing are the key pricing models.
- What will be incremental spending in Business Intelligence procurement?
This procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 8.57 billion, during 2022-2026.
Business Intelligence Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:
- This market's top pricing models
- Changing price forecasts
- Favorability of the current Business Intelligence's TCO (total cost of ownership)
- Key trends and drivers in this market
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
