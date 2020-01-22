Business Jets in India | Market Assessment & Competitive Landscape, 2019

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of India's Business Jets Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights key dynamics of the global and Indian business jets market. The growing opportunity in the sector has been investigated along with the market drivers. The initiatives and performance of key players including Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, Bombardier, Cessna Aircraft, Honeywell International, Embraer, Dassault Aviation, and Boeing have been examined. The current market scenario has also been studied. The report contains the latest opinions of industry leaders.



Market Highlights



In 2018, India had 138 operational business jets, making it the third-largest market in the Asia-Pacific region. In comparison to 2017, the fleet size in the country decreased by 1% due to eight pre-owned additions and 10 deductions. By size, large size business jets are the key category in India, accounting for 31% of the country's total fleet, followed by light jets (28%) and medium-sized jets (22%).

The demand for charter aircraft in India has been growing consistently, boosted by the more than 6000 UHNWIs residing in the country. Key destinations for business jets used by Indians in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Favorable changes in Indian regulations in the last two to three years have helped boost the business aviation sector. The time required for getting clearance for business aircraft coming from outside the country has reduced, along with it getting easier to get approvals for planes and spare parts.



The analysts feel that the business aviation sector in India has a very positive outlook. The country is now undergoing a mindset change - while earlier it was perceived that business jets can only be owned by the rich and the famous - both businessmen and the government is now realizing that it is an important efficiency and economic booster.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst Opinion



2. Global Business Jets Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Sector Challenges

2.5 Sector Outlook

2.6 Industry Speak



3. India Business Jets Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Performance & Statistics

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Sector Challenges

3.5 Sector Outlook

3.6 Industry Speak



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

4.2 Bombardier Inc.

4.3 Cessna Aircraft

4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

4.5 Embraer S.A.

4.6 Dassault Aviation

4.7 Boeing



5. List of Charts & Graphs

5.1 Business Jet Deliveries Added to the Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Manufacturer (2016, units)

5.2 Embraer Global Market Outlook for Business Aviation per Segment

5.3 Worldwide Shipments of Business Jets by Country till June 2016

5.4 Number of Business Jet Deliveries Added to the Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Size (2010-2018E, units)

5.5 Global Leading Countries with the Highest Number of Business Aircraft (2018, units)

5.6 United States Size of the Business Aircraft Fleet Including private jets, turboprops & Executive Aircraft (2015 to 2018, in units)

5.7 India Business Aviation Fleet Size by Aircraft Type (2016, in units)

5.8 Indian Business Jets Fleet (2005-2018)

5.9 India Business Jet Fleet by OEM (2018, number of Jets)

5.10 India 20 Year Business Jets Fleet Forecast (2011-2023, number of Jets)



