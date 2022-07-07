Business Jets Market worth $41.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End-Use (Private User, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 30.1 billion in 2022 to USD 41.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rise in demand of improved in-flight passenger comfort to drive the growth of the market. Emergence of e-VTOL aircraft and high demand for private jets and chartered airplanes, serve as an opportunity for the market growth up to 2030.

"Based on End Use, operators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the business jets market during the forecast period"

Based on end use, the operators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the introduction of variety of business jet programs like charter flight services and jet card services that drives the operator segment.

"Based on aircraft type, light segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the business jets market during the forecast period"

Based on aircraft type, the light segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Rise in demand for intercity and short-haul travel is expected to drive the overall demand in the business jets market.

"Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the business jets market during the forecast period"

Middle East is among the fastest-growing regions for the business jets market. The growth of the market in Middle East is driven by the increase in air travel in the region. An increase in aircraft orders for light aircrafts across the globe is a major driver for the rise in business aircraft deliveries from Middle East. In addition, considerable growth in trade and tourism and VVIP travel are among the crucial factors anticipated to fuel the regional demand for the business aircraft.

Major players operating in the business jets market include Textron Inc. (US), Embraer SA (Brazil), Gulfstream Aerospace (US), Bombardier Inc. (Canada) and Dassault Aviation (France), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

