Business Leader Sam Nejabat Appointed to Two Prominent Local Boards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nejabat , CEO of SJN Properties and Senior Business Development Specialist for Governor Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development, has received two prominent San Diego appointments from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

City of San Diego Small Business Advisory Board - Appointed by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

- Appointed by Mayor San Diego County Parks Advisory Committee - Appointed by San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer

The appointments come as Nejabat continues his work in the pandemic economic recovery, philanthropist and humanitarian arenas. Just last year, Nejabat donated over 15,000 high-grade face coverings to San Diegans in need. Now, as serving in Governor Newsom's Office of Economic Development and as CEO of SJN Properties, Nejabat continues to give back in the best interest of San Diegans by fulfilling his role in the two newest appointments.

"I understand that to build a community, we must have strong leaders who have the skills and understand the importance of giving back. My most recent appointments will give me wider-impact in driving change and bringing a unique perspective to these boards. I look forward to getting to work and want to thank Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer for the opportunity to serve in this capacity."

When he's not working for the State of California or running SJN Properties, Nejabat helps give back as founder of the LN Foundation which provides customized LN Foundation backpack homeless kits. Nejabat also currently serves on the San Diego County Fair Board of Directors , at the direction of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected] . More information can be found at SamNejabat.com .

Tomas Urtasun

[email protected]

619-994-7417

SOURCE Sam Nejabat