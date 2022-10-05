Business Leader Steve Cannon Named Honorary Chair for Inaugural Pathways to Leadership Class

Cannon Shares Formula for Leadership Success with Atlanta's Future Corporate Stars

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation announced today that Atlanta's business leader, Steve Cannon, will be the 2023 Pathways to Leadership Class Honorary Chairman participating with seventy-five of Atlanta's future corporate leaders.

Cannon's Outstanding Qualifications

Cannon is among Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEOs, and serves as the chief executive officer of Atlanta Mercedes Benz Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), assuming the day-to-day leadership responsibilities of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons Football Club, United Soccer Properties, and PGA TOUR Superstore. Before joining AMBSE in 2016, Mr. Cannon served as president and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz USA, responsible for leading operations that generated record sales with annual revenues exceeding $20 billion.

"Cannon embodies what our Pathway to Leadership Class program represents," said Roy Rangel, Executive Director, Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation. "His leadership within the corporate, sports, and entertainment arenas and incredible business acumen set a shining example for what all Pathways to Leadership honorees should strive to accomplish. We are fortunate to have Steve Cannon as our Honorary Chair for our inaugural Class. He demonstrates exceptional leadership, vision, and passion."

ANF 2023 Pathways to Leadership Class

The purpose of the 2023 Pathways to Leadership Class is to partner with well-known and highly respected members of the business community and provide an opportunity for leaders to support the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation. Class leaders will raise awareness and funds for neurological diseases and disorders, like Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's.

Class graduates will be honored with the Pathways to Leadership Award, an honor reserved for a distinguished group of men and women aspiring to greater achievements in their fields while making significant community contributions. Graduates also receive prominent recognition in the Atlanta Business Chronicle after their commitment.

"The Pathways Leadership Class is a groundbreaking opportunity for future CEOs and executives to gain leadership experience from leaders, like Steve Cannon, one of the most impressive men in business," said Tamara Smith, COO for the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. "We are truly grateful and excited about Steve sharing his formula for leadership success with Atlanta's future C-suite executives, which includes always investing in the community through philanthropy."

About The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation:

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (ANF) is the nonprofit and fundraising arm of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.

ANF's strategic vision includes high-quality healthcare and programming excellence in the field of neuroscience, with specialties in Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders, and Alzheimer's.

The funds raised and advocacy led by ANF will help achieve breakthroughs in access to healthcare through affordability, innovations in research, and empower people affected by neurological diseases to discover a better tomorrow.

"With nearly one billion people impacted by neurological disorders, the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (ANF) will help fund the treatment of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy at one of the nation's largest neurological practices," said Dr. Joah Lazarus, Parkinson's physician.

The organization intends to close the gap between the unacceptably high number of patients who don't have access to quality, affordable care.

"We want to ensure that no one has to choose between getting treatment or feeding their family," said Dr. Jeffrey English, medical director of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. "Financial constraints are the last thing families should have to worry about. Through our foundation, we hope to enable the best possible access to care."

Today, the Institute is one of the largest in the nation, matching all four disciplines — Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy — with leading neurological specialists. It draws from 34 states and sees 7,000 patient visits per year. By expanding the scope of care, the Institute can provide the best possible from leading practitioners, and the ANF will help fund it.

Make An Impact Today

Contact:

Roy A. Rangel

[email protected]

404-849-3700 (cell)

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation