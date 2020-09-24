Business Leaders And Activists Announce Music4ClimateJustice, A Global 24-Hour Live Concert To Raise Awareness And Funds For Climate Justice On Earth Day 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Climate Week NYC, a group of influential business leaders and activists came together in radical collaboration to announce Music4ClimateJustice, a 24-hour live concert that will take place on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, gathering artists from across the world at iconic venues from New York to New Zealand, Shanghai to Africa. The event will include top performers, breakout musicians and indigenous artists, all coming together to fundraise for climate justice, which frames climate change through a human rights lens.

Music4ClimateJustice will be produced by the award-winning producer Ivan Dudynsky of Live Animals, the co-creator, executive producer and director of NBC's Songland. The event will stream live on broadcast and digital platforms, global media network FINTECH.TV and on Dakia Digital's TRIBES Music platform. After the event, the music and performances will live on as a film, album and other expressions. The group will also partner with The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative to "ring the bell" from stock exchanges across the world.

"Solving the climate crisis is a massive ambition, but the stakes have never been higher," said Michele Bongiovanni, CEO and Founder of HealRWorld and founding partner of Music4ClimateJustice. "I've dedicated my career to the UN Sustainable Development Goals because they are a blueprint to create measurable change for our future through inspired action. This global event is not just another concert, it's the start of a movement to ignite radical collaboration between artists, athletes, changemakers, activists, brands and organizations coming together to save our planet. We will leverage our new SDG-focused platform as a vehicle to encourage people to 'vote with their dollars' for a better world."

As part of the announcement at The Nest Summit during Climate Week NYC, Polman kicked off the Climate Justice Pledge with activists, business leaders and artists, challenging their social followers to also declare their support of Climate Justice by posting, "I'm committed to Climate Justice, are you?" Participants can go to music4climatejustice.org/pledge and create a personalized pledge to share on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter , then tag and pass the message on to at least one other person using the hashtag #M4CJ and tagging @MUSIC4CJ.

Funds raised through Music4ClimateJustice will support a combination of non-profit and social impact organizations tackling climate change challenges and investing in projects and initiatives that directly contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5° C by 2030. Beneficiaries include the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UNESCO, The HealRWorld SDGs4Impact Fund to support SDG-committed and diverse impact businesses (501c3) and several other organizations deeply committed to Climate Justice.

"We are living five times outside of our planetary boundaries, with innocent people suffering around the world from natural disasters precipitated by climate change," said Denise Roberson, Chief Purpose Officer at TBWA\Chiat\Day. "Our planet is on fire. We need to act with urgency and we need to do so now. We have the power to shift culture, change behavior and come together in the spirit of radical collaboration to solve climate change. By acting locally, we can create global impact one person at a time x a billion."

Music4ClimateJustice will be featured within TRIBES, broadcasting the live concert while building a sustainable community of passionate individuals who want to make a difference and provide the vehicle to create maximum impact.

"Dakia Digital is ecstatic to contribute and enable this revolutionary and much needed movement," said Rob Gonda, CEO of Dakia Digital. "TRIBES is extremely effective in driving global concrete actions for movements and NGOs by allowing fans to self-organize around their interests and passions with the ability to seamlessly connect music with societal change."

For more information on the initiative, to donate and to take the pledge, visit https://music4climatejustice.org .

About Music4ClimateJustice

Music4ClimateJustice is brought to you by HealRWorld in partnership with FINTECH.TV, TBWA\Chiat\Day, The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative and The TRIBES Music Platform. Collaborators include Oxford Leadership, Impact 17+1,Quiksilver, Roxy, Billabong, Fuel.TV, The Salon and numerous others whose goal is to unite global corporate executives, government leaders, climate activists, our youth, scientists, artists, athletes and all of us in the fight for Climate Justice in alignment with UN SDG 13- Climate Action. @Music4CJ on all platforms. Subscribe on YouTube .

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a social impact company dedicated to fostering a more just and regenerative global economy by leveraging our proprietary ESG data on private companies to help businesses and consumers channel spending and investments to foster a more sustainable world. Funds raised from the event through our SDGs4Impact Fund (501c3) (https://www.legacyglobal.org/fund/sdgs4impactfund) will directly benefit these Climate Justice organizations and innovative climate action initiatives. @HealRWorld on all platforms. CEO, Michele Bongiovanni @HealRWorldCEO

About FINTECH.TV

Molinari Media, PBC, a leading media and content business, launched FINTECH.TV to deliver the latest news and emerging trends from NYSE, NASDAQ, LSEG, and exchange studios around the world covering the exponential changes occurring in business, finance, digital assets, technology, and sustainable investments.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and like us on Facebook . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group.

About Dakia Digital

Dakia Digital is a digital innovation company driving growth in music, entertainment, hospitality and wellness by creating cutting-edge digital products and services that drive well-being, social, environmental & economic value. Dakia Digital is a subsidiary of the Dakia Global Enterprise Group.

