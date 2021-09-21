Business Leaders Speak Out Against SB 8 in Texas, See Abortion Access as Part of Corporate Equity Commitments

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leaders representing more than 50 companies spoke out in a unified voice against Texas' extreme abortion ban, SB 8, and similar abortion restrictions in other states that may advance in the coming months. SB 8 bans abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy and allows almost anyone to sue abortion providers and others who support a person attempting to obtain abortion care. As a result, the overwhelming majority of abortion care in Texas stopped on September 1 when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed SB 8 to take effect.

The law's broad language states that anyone who offers information or referrals for abortion care, drives the patient to a facility, helps them pay for their abortion—or merely intends to do any of these things—could face a lawsuit. If such a lawsuit is successful, the person being sued would be forced to pay at least $10,000 and be required to pay the plaintiff's court costs.

Companies from a range of industries — including venture capital, retail, technology and consulting — with a combined workforce of more than 322,000 and revenue over $20 billion — signed on to " Don't Ban Equality in Texas." The statement is supported by large companies and small businesses, including those with workers in Texas who are directly impacted. Signatories include: Capgemini Invent, Stitch Fix, Atlassian, Momentive, Patagonia, Yelp, Glossier, Mercury Fund, OJO Labs and many more. Together, they affirm that restrictions on access to abortion threaten the health and economic stability of their workers and customers — making it bad for business.

This is the second time since 2019 that a statement has been issued by companies given the direct business impact of these restrictions. States considering copycat abortion bans such as Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota could face more dramatic economic losses if such legislation is enacted. For these states, existing restrictions translate into economic losses ranging $326 million in South Dakota to $6.6 billion in Florida.

National organizations that protect and expand access to reproductive health care —including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights — have seen a strong uptick in companies wanting to respond to recent attacks on reproductive healthcare access. This follows an alarming trend of abortion bans passing in states across the country in 2021.

The effort to engage business leaders to sign onto "Don't Ban Equality" are led by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, NARAL Pro-Choice America, The American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights. Tara Health Foundation supports the coalition through grants, research, and campaign coordination. Statements from each organization available through media contact.

