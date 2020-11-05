Business leaders turn to analytics to reimagine a post-COVID (and post-election) world

CARY, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. presidential election as a backdrop, organizations face tough questions about how to lead in very challenging times. SAS, the leader in analytics, will present answers in a free virtual event featuring business executives, a timely session on data analytics in elections, and America's "historian-in-chief."

With powerful analytics, organizations can transform data into decisions that improve lives -Steve Bennett, SAS Tweet this "Unmasking Election Data with @AnalyticSteve” featuring Steve Bennett, Director of the Global Government Practice at SAS who will explore the role of data and analytics in voting, and give a quick analysis of the U.S. presidential election and what we’ve learned.

The SAS Executive Connection: Reimagine event will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT, 5:00pm CET). It will focus on how organizations can apply lessons learned from the global pandemic to prepare for the future. The event is the third segment of the SAS Executive Connection Series: Respond, Recover and Reimagine.

Register today at www.sas.com/en_us/events/sas-global-forum/executive-connection-reimagine.html.

Analyzing Votes, Polls and Elections

"Unmasking Election Data with @AnalyticSteve" will explore the role of data and analytics in voting, and give a quick analysis of the U.S. presidential election and what we've learned. It will feature Steve Bennett, Director of the Global Government Practice at SAS. His Twitter handle is @AnalyticSteve.

Addressing Leadership Challenges

The event will feature a keynote discussion with renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. She will share observations on the election, discuss historical crises like the Great Depression and World War II and how leaders responded, and convey lessons from her best-seller Leadership in Turbulent Times.

Reimagine: Business executives share their stories

From staffing and supply chains to customer engagement and fighting fraud, business as usual is not an option. Global business executives will reveal how their organizations have adapted and responded to challenging economic conditions. Organizations presenting include:

COPD Foundation

Dataprev [ Brazil ]

[ ] Dompé Farmaceutici [ Italy ]

[ ] GE Appliance, a Haier Company

Hanesbrands Inc.

Kaiser Permanente

R+V Insurance [ Germany ]

[ ] Rogers Bank [ Canada ]

[ ] Town of Cary, N.C.

University of North Texas

"With powerful analytics, organizations can transform data into decisions that improve lives and results." – Steve Bennett, SAS

Analytics are key

While no one technology is a "silver bullet" to end the pandemic, advanced analytics like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are key tools in helping respond to coronavirus-related business challenges. And while response and recovery are ongoing, forward-looking organizations also seek to reimagine their operations and approaches in a post-COVID world.

"2020 has been a year like no other. Businesses continue to struggle with uncertainty. And everyday people around the world worry about the health of their families, the stability of their jobs and the strains on society," said Bennett. "With powerful analytics, organizations can transform data into decisions that improve lives and results. They can also reimagine how their businesses operate, with a blend of digital, virtual and agile."

Register Now

Learn more and register today for the free Nov. 10th virtual event at https://www.sas.com/en_us/events/sas-global-forum/executive-connection-reimagine.html#sessions.

About SAS

Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Mike Nemecek

[email protected]

919-531-5140

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

