Business Litigation Law Firm, Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C., Lists the Top 3 Points to Include in Partnership Agreements

When a business is owned and run by two or more people, rather than an entity, a partnership agreement should be entered between them. That way, all responsibilities are clearly established from the beginning so nothing is up for debate should a conflict arise.

The more detailed the partnership agreement the better, but here are three things that are essential to include:

Ownership percentages: Before the business opens, it's important to establish contributions and how that will play into ownership percentages. For example, one partner may provide more money to the company while another does more of the day to day work, but they may still be equal ownership partners. That's up to you and your partner to decide, but it needs to be established in writing.



Distribution of profits and losses: Most of the time, partners split profits and losses according to the ownership percentages. Whether or not that's the case, it's still necessary to establish in writing. This section also outlines whether or not partners can take a draw or advance on their profits.



Ownership contingency plans: A partnership agreement should give a detailed procedure for what happens when ownership changes. This section should include contingency plans for at least the following:

Bringing in an additional partner



Selling the business



One partner buying out the other



One partner choosing to withdraw from the business



The death of a partner



The retirement of a partner



Bankruptcy of the business

Failing to address any of these areas could lead to legal and financial troubles down the road, especially in the case of a partner's death -- if no agreement is established for that circumstance, the partner's family may end up taking a financial hit.

For other information to include in a partnership agreement, and for assistance in creating one, be sure to reach out to an experienced business litigation law firm.

