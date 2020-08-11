Business Opening: U-Haul Offers Retail, Storage in West Atlanta

Plans call for an additional 800 self-storage units before the transformation is complete. U-Haul acquired the property in 2018. The store officially opened Aug. 3.

"Over the years, we simply outgrew our older Fulton Industrial store," said Pat Spencer, U-Haul Company of Atlanta West president. "This new location will offer our full scope of products and services. We have room to grow here, and are thrilled to offer a one-stop location for our self-move customers."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fulton Industrial Gateway and I-20 at (678) 666-2471. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Spencer plans to hire at least 10 Team Members to staff the facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Atlanta community. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

"We've put two years of work into this facility, and we're thrilled with the results," Spencer added. "The property had been abandoned for several years. It needed a lot of TLC. We're proud of the facility we've produced, and we think it enhances the neighborhood. We hope to set the standard for other businesses who are willing to follow our lead and invest in Atlanta."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

