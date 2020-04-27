Business Outlook Newsletter for the Analytical & Life Science Instruments Market with Annual Sales Forecasts and Market Breakdown
Apr 27, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instrument Business Outlook Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Instrument Business Outlook is a twice-monthly newsletter aimed at providing decision-makers with the latest and most complete information available on the analytical & life science instruments markets. IBO delivers the latest industry events, trends, data and analysis in an easy to read format with graphs and tables to deliver the maximum in industry insight with a minimum time investment for executives and investors.
Benefits include:
- Annual forecast issue: sales forecast and market breakdown for 10 technology sectors
- Annual reviews of company R&D spending, executive compensation and M&A activities
- Biannual business climate survey of industry executives
- Exclusive access to indexed press release library
With the launch of IBO online, subscribers now have an improved user experience, specifically:
- Expanded content
- Full search capabilities and new search options
- Online access to 10+ years of searchable archives
- Instant, on-demand download of any previous IBO issue
- Mobile access by tablet and smartphone
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Briefing
- Leading Suppliers
- Largest Markets
- Cost
- Industry Watch
- Food
- Biotechnology
- Energy
- Region Watch
- News
- Bottom Line
- Reported Financial Results
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Techne
- Biotage
- Bruker
- Eppendorf
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- Merck KGaA (Life Science)
- NanoString Technologies
- Overall Total
- Oxford Instruments
- Pacific Biosciences
- PerkinElmer
- QIAGEN
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Total Larger Cos.
- Total Smaller Cos
- Waters
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifnl33
