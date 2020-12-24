Business Process Management Leader, eClerx, Acquires Texas-Based Personiv

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Limited (BSE: 532927 | NSE: ECLERX), a leading provider of business process management, analytics, and automation services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, today announced its acquisition of Eclipse Global Holdings LLC, ("Personiv"), an Austin, Texas-headquartered business process management and services company focused in the outsourced accounting space.

Through this acquisition, eClerx, a global leader in business transformation, adds over 2,000 team members and three delivery centers to its more than 8,500 employees and 14 locations worldwide—taking their combined headcount upwards of 11,000-strong. Personiv, an outsourcing provider with 35 years of experience and offices in the U.S., India, and the Philippines, adds a robust outsourced accounting solution to the company's digital, customer operations, and financial market offerings. Personiv is a perfect fit to join eClerx as they continue to provide critical business operations services to global Fortune 2000 clients, including several of the world's leading companies.

PD Mundhra, eClerx's Co-founder and Executive Director stated, "We have been impressed by Personiv's capabilities, which have reflected in the deep and meaningful client relationships that they have developed over the years. We feel that our two companies share a strong people and client-centric culture and are a good fit as partners. Through this acquisition, we add new clients – many in the underserved small and medium-business sector - deepen service capabilities in digital and customer care, and add finance and accounting as a service. Personiv's locations across India and the Philippines provide additional delivery capabilities, and we add a very capable management team to the eClerx family."

eClerx and Personiv's aligned cultures of focusing on people, quality, clients and giving back through ongoing corporate citizenship provide a strong foundation for long-term strategic growth in the sectors they jointly serve while positioning them as leaders in business process management solutions across a variety of industries.

"This is a proud day for Personiv as we join BPM leader, eClerx and combine forces to provide exceptional outsourcing services—from virtual accounting talent and customer experience to back office and digital," David Lesniak, CEO of Personiv said. "We are equally excited to continue to serve our customers with nimble, one-on-one attention while adding the opportunity to offer increased capabilities through eClerx's suite of services including automation and analytics expertise. Most importantly, as a people-focused organization, we are thrilled to have found an incredible partner to accelerate our journey and drive our core value of delighting customers while retaining our employee-centered culture."

eClerx looks forward to strengthening its unique delivery model and differentiated offerings with the acquisition of Personiv.

The acquisition closed on December 23, 2020, and eClerx has funded the purchase with available cash on hand.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, analytics, and automation services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable & telecom, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, software and high-tech. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is one of India's leading process management and data analytics companies and is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. eClerx employs 8,500 people across its global sites in the US, UK, Italy, Germany, and Singapore, along with its delivery centers in India and Thailand. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

About Personiv

For more than three decades, Personiv has been the partner businesses trust to develop and implement customized outsourcing solutions for everything from customer experience and back office to virtual accounting talent and digital services. Austin, Texas-based Personiv provides flexible, scalable people-powered solutions that deliver high-impact, high-quality results at half the cost. For more information, visit www.personiv.com.

